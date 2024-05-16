Pakistani Journalist Arzoo Kazmi candidly admitted that Pakistan was at “fault” for the uprising in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). | Image:Republic

New Delhi: In a startling revelation on Republic Media Network's debate hosted by Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Pakistani Journalist Arzoo Kazmi candidly admitted that Pakistan was at “fault” for the uprising in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Kazmi expressed disbelief at the rhetoric propagated in Pakistan about Kashmiris fighting against the Indian army, highlighting that currently, they are engaged in conflict with Pakistan's own forces.

Watch | Pakistani guest acknowledges Pakistan's fault in PoK uprising

She emphasized that Kashmiris are not prepared to fight the Indian army and criticized Pakistan's failure to address the situation effectively, branding it as “embarrassing” for the Pakistani army and government.

"I don't know what these people (Pakistani panelists) are saying, that the people of Kashmir will fight against the Indian army. They don't even know when they will fight, for now, they are fighting against the Pakistani army and police. I don't think they are ready to fight the Indian army. And whatever is happening, it's very embarrassing for the Pakistani army and government,” she remarked.

Kazmi further criticized Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir issue, noting that the ongoing events are being openly reported by Pakistani media, leaving no room for hiding the truth.

“Whatever is currently happening is being shown by Pakistani media. Nothing is being hidden,” she claimed.

Kazmi blames Pakistan for labeling Kashmiris as second-class citizens

Blaming Pakistan for the unrest in Kashmir, Kazmi lamented the lack of rights granted to Kashmiris, labeling them as second-class citizens and highlighting the absence of basic services like internet and mobile connectivity in the region.

Additionally, Kazmi criticized Pakistani panelists based in London for expressing sympathy for Pakistan's plight without acknowledging the ground realities in Kashmir.

Here are the Top 5 Points of Ongoing Protests in PoK

1. Protests surge in PoK over inflation, rising taxes and lack of amenities. Hundreds of people took to the streets in different regions protesting against the government. The ACC called for demanding tax-free electricity from the Mangla Dam and subsidies on wheat flour.

2. As per reports, in Rawalkot, protesters urged to merge with India and even an Indian flag was also hoisted in the region. However, an official confirmation has yet to be received.

3. On Sunday, one cop was killed and 100 officials were injured in violence between the police and activists of a rights movement amid a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the territory.

4. In an attempt to disperse protesters, Pakistani rangers and the local police fired tear gas, pellets, and bullets in the air. Two protesters have died in the attack by the police.

5. On May 13, Pak PM will schedule a high-level meeting to discuss the ongoing situation in PoK. A day earlier, Shehbaz spoke to the prime minister of Pok and directed the Pakistan Muslim League-N office bearers in the region to engage with the action committee leaders to find a peaceful resolution.