As Swine Flu Cases Surge, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Issues Urgent Directives, Urges Public Vigilance

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued strict directives to State officials to maintain continuous surveillance as swine flu cases start to register.

CM Yogi instructed all District Magistrates (DMs) and concerned officials to remain highly vigilant and ensure that hospitals are equipped with adequate preparedness and necessary arrangements.

Emphasising that officials must effectively monitor the situation on the ground, the Chief Minister underscored that healthcare infrastructure must remain fully prepared to handle any potential surge.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the public not to ignore swine flu symptoms under any circumstances and to undergo required medical testing in a timely manner for early detection and treatment.

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Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) issued a public health advisory on the seasonal surge in Influenza A (H1N1), or swine flu, during the monsoon, urging people not to self-medicate with antibiotics and antivirals and advising immediate medical attention in case of severe symptoms.

The IMA said India is witnessing a seasonal increase in H1N1 cases, with metropolitan centres such as Delhi recording more than 1,770 laboratory-confirmed cases, alongside cases reported in Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal.

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The advisory said surveillance by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that the circulating virus remains seasonal Influenza A (H1N1), with no novel genetic mutations detected.

"India is witnessing a seasonal surge in Influenza A (H1N1) / Swine Flu cases during the monsoon period," the IMA said, adding that while heightened vigilance is necessary, "there is no cause for panic".