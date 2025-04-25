'As You Hunt Down Pahalgam Perpetrators': US Spy Chief Tulsi Gabbard Pledges Support to India

Calling it a “horrific Islamist terrorist attack that killed Hindus,” Gabbard condemned the massacre and vowed full support from Washington. | Image: X

New Delhi: In a powerful message of solidarity, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam this week that left 26 people dead, including a foreign national.

Calling it a “horrific Islamist terrorist attack that killed Hindus,” Gabbard condemned the massacre and vowed full support from Washington.

“We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack,” she wrote in her strongly worded letter to PM Modi.

The victims were targeted after being asked to prove their allegiance to Islam. The killings, widely condemned by the international community, have raised fresh concerns over religiously motivated violence in the region.

Initial investigations have pointed to cross-border terror networks, with Pakistan-based group The Resistance Front – a proxy of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba – claiming responsibility for the carnage.

Intelligence agencies have traced the attackers’ links to Pakistan and areas under its illegal occupation.

India, in a statement released Wednesday, said a top-level security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the “cross-border linkages” of the terror strike. The government also underlined that the attack came amid peaceful elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.