Ghar Mein Ghus Kar Baith Jana: Asaduddin Owaisi's PoK Advice To Centre After Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has suggested the Centre to enter the Pakistani occupied Kashmir (PoK) and stay there, if at all the government is planning an action in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Making a statement on Pahalgam terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 innocent Indian civilians, Owaisi said the BJP says 'ghar me ghus ke maarenge' (We will enter their homes and punish them). If you (central government) are taking action this time (against Pakistan ), 'toh ghar mein ghus kar baith jana' (if the government is planning to take any action then they should enter and not leave). It is the resolution of the Indian Parliament that PoK is ours. All opposition parties are telling the government that terrorism should be eradicated..."

Continuing further, Owaisi recalled various terror attacks in the country from 26/11 in Mumbai to the recent one in Pahalgam suggesting the Centre to take an action and completely eradicate terrorism from the country.

Chun chun ke badla lenge: Amit Shah warns terrorists

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a statement earlier today issued a strong warning to those behind Pahalgam terror attack saying that they will take revenge from every single terrorist and eradicate it from its roots.