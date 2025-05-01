Ghar Mein Ghus Kar Baith Jana: Asaduddin Owaisi's PoK Advice To Centre After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Updated May 1st 2025, 20:31 IST
New Delhi: AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has suggested the Centre to enter the Pakistani occupied Kashmir (PoK) and stay there, if at all the government is planning an action in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
Making a statement on Pahalgam terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 innocent Indian civilians, Owaisi said the BJP says 'ghar me ghus ke maarenge' (We will enter their homes and punish them). If you (central government) are taking action this time (against Pakistan ), 'toh ghar mein ghus kar baith jana' (if the government is planning to take any action then they should enter and not leave). It is the resolution of the Indian Parliament that PoK is ours. All opposition parties are telling the government that terrorism should be eradicated..."
Continuing further, Owaisi recalled various terror attacks in the country from 26/11 in Mumbai to the recent one in Pahalgam suggesting the Centre to take an action and completely eradicate terrorism from the country.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a statement earlier today issued a strong warning to those behind Pahalgam terror attack saying that they will take revenge from every single terrorist and eradicate it from its roots.
"If someone thinks that by their cowardly attack they have their big victory, then understand one thing, this is the Narendra Modi government, no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished. In this fight Not only 140 crore Indians but the whole world is standing with India in this fight, all the countries of the world have come together and are standing with the people of India in this fight against terrorism. I want to reiterate the resolve that until terrorism is eradicated, our fight will continue and those who have committed it will certainly be given appropriate punishment," the Union Home Minister Shah said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 1st 2025, 20:13 IST