Watch: Asaduddin Owaisi Tears Copy of Waqf Amendment Bill During His Remarks in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday tore apart a copy of the Waqf Amendment Bill during his remarks as discussions were underway in the Lok Sabha. The voting on the bill is expected to take place post-midnight today.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Owaisi opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it an attack on Muslims and alleging that the Modi government has declared war against the Muslim community in India.

Owaisi stated that the bill targets the faith and worship of Indian Muslims, claiming that their mosques and dargahs are being singled out.

He said, “I will speak on the Waqf (Amendment Bill). This Bill is an attack on Muslims. The Modi government has started a war on my freedom. My mosques, my Dargahs, my Madrasas are on target. This government is not revealing the truth. This Bill violates Article 14—Equal Protection. Limitations will be imposed. By doing so, the encroacher will become the owner, and a non-Muslim will administrate the Waqf Board. This Bill also violates Equality For Law.”

The AIMIM chief further alleged that the bill's motive is to insult Muslims and declared that he cannot accept the law.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Owaisi said that, like Gandhi, he was tearing the bill because it is unconstitutional. He accused the BJP of creating conflicts in the country in the name of 'Mandir' and ‘Masjid.’

Owaisi also urged the Speaker to accommodate the 10 amendments suggested by him and demanded a division on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Owaisi did unconstitutional thing in Parliament, says Jagdambika Pal

BJP MP and Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf condemned AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for tearing the copy of Waqf Amendment Bill saying it was an unconstitutional act.

“Asasuddin Owaisi calls the bill unconstitutional, but he has done the unconstitutional thing by tearing up the bill... I want to ask him why he tore the bill," Jagdambika Pal questioned.

Kiren Rijiju responds to Owaisi after AIMIM chief tears copy of Waqf Amendment Bill

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who tabled the Bill in Lok Sabha earlier today responded to allegations levelled by AIMIM Chief Asasuddin Owaisi that why there is no provision for Hindus just like it's being made for the children of Muslims in the Waqf.

The Union Minister said that there is already a provision for the Hindus and there was no need to make a law for it.