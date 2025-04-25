VIDEO: Asaduddin Owaisi Wears Black Band Before Friday Prayers to Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi wore a black band on his forearm and distributed similar bands to people ahead of Friday prayers at the Shastripuram mosque in Hyderabad, in a symbolic protest against the terror attack in Pahalgam.

In a video that surfaced online, Owaisi is seen handing out black bands to those arriving for Friday Namaz, urging them to stand united in condemning the inhuman act of violence that left 26 people dead and rattled the Valley once again.

The peaceful protest through black armbands comes amid a wave of condemnations and demonstrations across the country, especially in the Kashmir Valley, where residents and traders have organized silent protests and marches to stand against the violence in Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers in Srinagar’s iconic Lal Chowk displayed black flags outside their shops, protesting against the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 innocent people dead.

Amid widespread national anger following the terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday declared that those responsible for the Pahalgam incident would be hunted down “to the ends of the earth,” as he pledged to “identify, track, and punish every terrorist along with those supporting them.”

Speaking at a rally held in Madhubani, Bihar, Modi assured the public that the perpetrators would face consequences and emphasised that the spirit of India would remain unshaken in the face of terrorism.

“From the land of Bihar, I want to tell the world that India will relentlessly pursue, expose, and bring to justice every terrorist and their enablers,” he said. “We will not stop until they are found, no matter where they hide. The spirit of India is stronger than any act of terror. Those responsible will be held accountable,” he further asserted.