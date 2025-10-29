Asaram Bapu Granted Six-Month Interim Bail; Third Relief in Nine Months

New Delhi: Self-styled spiritual leader Asaram Bapu has been granted a six-month interim bail by the Rajasthan High Court on medical grounds. This marks another extension of his temporary release, continuing a sequence of bail-grants in recent nine months despite his life sentence in a high-profile rape case.

Asaram Bapu, real name Ashumal Sirumalani Harpalani, was convicted in April 2018 by a special court in Jodhpur for the rape of a 16-year-old girl at his ashram in 2013. He has been serving a life term imprisonment since that conviction. His bail applications have consistently cited advanced age and serious health issues as grounds for temporary release.

Recent Bail History

On 7 January 2025, the Supreme Court of India granted him interim bail for medical treatment, up to 31 March 2025.

On 28 March 2025, the Gujarat High Court extended his interim bail by three months (till 30 June 2025) on medical grounds.

The latest order by the Rajasthan High Court gives him another six months’ relief, making this at least three bail grants in approximately nine months.

Concerns Over Repeated Relief

Legal experts and victim-rights activists have expressed concern over the repeated bail extensions. They argue that frequent releases, even for medical reasons, may weaken the impact of a life sentence and send a wrong message about accountability in serious crimes.

The High Court has made it clear that the bail is only for medical treatment. Asaram cannot hold public gatherings, deliver sermons, or engage in religious activities during this period. He will also remain under police supervision and must follow all medical and legal directions.

The court said that this bail does not change his conviction or life sentence. Once the six-month period ends, he will have to surrender or apply for further relief as per law.