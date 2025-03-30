‘Asaram Can Do Anything to Us’: Rape Survivor’s Father Speaks Out as Self-Styled Godman Gets Bail

The rape survivor's father accused the godman of "managing everyone" and claimed that his family is now in greater danger. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Gujarat High Court granted fresh interim bail for three months to self-styled godman and convicted rapist Asaram Bapu on medical grounds. The 86-year-old, who is serving a life sentence for raping a minor in 2013, was granted bail to continue his ayurvedic 'panchakarma' treatment in Jodhpur.

Senior advocate Shalin Mehta, representing Asaram, argued that his client was suffering from severe heart and kidney ailments, and ayurvedic treatment was the only available option.

The court accepted the plea, extending his bail for another three months starting April 1.

Survivor's Family in Fear

The rape survivor's father, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, expressed his shock and concern over Asaram’s repeated bail grants.

He accused the godman of "managing everyone" and claimed that his family is now in greater danger.

"When Asaram was in jail, it was our victory. Now he is managing everyone. I am surprised that the court is repeatedly granting interim bail to Asaram, first for seven days, then 12 days, then two and a half months, and now for three months," he told reporters.

He further alleged that their lawyer failed to object to Asaram’s bail plea despite having all necessary documents, making them feel "cheated."

"What kind of illness does he have? Now the danger to our family has increased. He can do anything to us at any time. Now we are only dependent on God," he added.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed that a security detail has been assigned to the survivor's family. A guard, two gunmen, and a CCTV camera covering the entire house have been installed. Additionally, night patrols have been instructed to monitor their residence.