Ashoka University Professor Sent To 14 Days of Judicial Custody

New Delhi: Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmoodabad was sent to 14 days of judicial custody on Tuesday by a district court in Sonepat. His arrest stems from remarks made on social media regarding Operation Sindoor, India’s recent military strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Khan was arrested on Sunday by Delhi Police from his residence in Greater Kailash and was later transferred to the custody of Sonepat police. Two FIRs have reportedly been registered against him in connection with the case.

Court Sets Next Hearing for May 27

After being presented before the district court, Professor Mahmoodabad was sent to judicial custody. The court has scheduled the next hearing for May 27, 2025, to examine the matter further.

In response to the arrest, the Ashoka University Faculty Association issued a strong statement defending Professor Mahmoodabad. The association condemned the legal action, calling the charges against him “groundless and untenable.”

Operation Sindoor