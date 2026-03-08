Seer Who Accused Swami Avimukteshwaranand Of Sexual Abuse Attacked On Train

Kaushambi: Ashutosh Maharaj Brahmachari, who accused Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of sexually abusing children at his ashram, has alleged that was attacked with sharp objects while travelling on a train in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on Rewa Express near Sirathu station when the seer was travelling to Prayagraj for court hearings. As per repots, he was attacked by a group of people when he went to the toilet. He claimed that he sustained injuries in the attack and saved himself by locking himself in the toilet. He later went to the police station in bloodied clothes to file a complaint, alleging that the miscreants tried to cut off his nose.

Earlier, he had claimed that he was "living in hiding" and had not been provided police protection despite repeated requests. He alleged that certain political leaders, including a Deputy Chief Minister, were influencing the situation and that he feared for his life.

A special POCSO court in Allahabad ordered the police to register an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotish Peeth in February.

Advertisement

Shakumbhari Peethadhishwar Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, head of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust and Shakumbhari Peethadheeshwar, had alleged that minors were forced into acts under the pretext of ‘guru seva’ at the ashram. He also claims to have submitted a CD of the crime in the court.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati called the allegations levelled against him false, adding, “Everything will be proven in court.” Stressing that he is not afraid of the case, Swami Avimukteshwaranand said that he believes in the justice system.