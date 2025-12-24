Ashwini Vaishnaw Thanks Rahul Gandhi for Acknowledging Rapid Job Creation Under PM Modi's Make-In-India Initiative

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for acknowledging a major employment milestone achieved under India’s manufacturing push, after Rahul Gandhi highlighted the rapid hiring at Foxconn’s iPhone assembly unit in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi, in a social media post, said that Foxconn hired 30,000 staff in just eight to nine months, describing it as the fastest factory ramp-up seen in India so far. He termed the development as transformative job creation rather than a mere statistic, pointing to the scale and speed at which employment was generated.

Rahul Gandhi also drew attention to the women-led nature of the workforce, stating that around 80 per cent of the employees are women, most of them aged between 19 and 24 years, and for many, the Foxconn facility marks their first job. He said the development reflects the kind of industrial growth India must pursue - one that creates jobs with dignity and opportunities for all.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s post, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw thanked him for recognising the achievement, calling it a validation of the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India initiative.

Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the rapid scale-up of the Foxconn unit showcases India’s growing strength as a global manufacturing hub, particularly in electronics and high-value production.

The Foxconn facility, located near Bengaluru, assembles iPhones and is part of Apple’s broader strategy to diversify its supply chain beyond China. Reports indicate that over 80 per cent of the unit’s production is meant for exports, underlining India’s expanding role in global electronics manufacturing.

