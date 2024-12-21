ASI team Conducts Archeological Survey at Kalki Vishnu Temple in Sambhal

A team from the Uttar Pradesh Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a survey at the Kalki Vishnu temple in Sambhal on Saturday. | Image: PTI

Sambhal: A team from the Uttar Pradesh Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a survey at the Kalki Vishnu temple in Sambhal on Saturday.

Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra said, “The state archaeological team arrived here to conduct a survey at the temple...”

Earlier on Friday, a four-member team from the ASI inspected five 'teerths' (shrines) and 19 wells in Sambhal. DM Dr Rajender Pensiya informed that the inspection lasted for 8-10 hours and covered a total of approximately 24 areas.

"It was a four-member team. In Sambhal, five 'teerth' and 19 wells were inspected by ASI. The new temple that was found was also inspected. The survey took place 8-10 hours...the ancient temple that was opened was also surveyed. ASI will submit its report to us... a total of around 24 areas were surveyed," DM Pensiya said.

Meanwhile, on the encroachment drive in Sambhal, the Executive Engineer of Sambhal Nagar Palika, Mani Bhushan Tiwari, said that the main objective of the drive is to take care of public places.

He explained that the administration is working to revive pilgrimages and temples in the city under the 'Sambhal Teerth' campaign. "Our campaign 'Sambhal Teerth' is focused on how we can revive our pilgrimages, temples, their renovation, and traditions. We have also started digging at several places and have made plans for their beautification," Tiwari said.

"The main objective of our encroachment drive is to take care of our drains, public places, and markets where people have encroached. First, we made announcements for this, contacted people, and also held a meeting with the public and after everyone's consensus, we started the encroachment drive. The message is very good that the traders of Sambhal, through their own means, demolished all the encroachments in their market area. It gave a very good message of public participation," he added.

Meanwhile, the Shiv-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal, uncovered during an anti-encroachment campaign by the district police and administration on December 14, held its morning aarti on December 20. Heavy security has been deployed outside the temple.