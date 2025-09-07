Asia to Get Prime View of Total Lunar Eclipse; Peak Time in India at 11:48 PM, Says Experts

New Delhi: Asia will have the best seats in the cosmos in this year’s second total lunar eclipse coming up shortly.

Earth’s shadow will obscure this weekend’s full moon as the home planet lines up perfectly between the moon and the sun. Totality will last a lengthy one hour and 22 minutes. The entire show, starting with the first dusky bite of the moon, will span more than five hours. The shorter total lunar eclipse in March offered prime viewing in the Americas.

But the upcoming spectacle, called a blood moon because of its red, shadowy hue, unfolds on the opposite side of the world Sunday night and early Monday, local time.

ALSO READ: Rare Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse To Paint The Night Sky Red This Weekend

The entire eclipse will be visible in Asia from Saudi Arabia to the Philippines, as far north as the Arctic Ocean, all the way down to Antarctica as well as parts of East Africa and the western half of Australia. The rest of Africa and Australia, as well as Europe, will be treated to some but not all of the action. Tidbits will be visible from the Brazilian coast and part of Alaska.

The moon’s vanishing act will be followed two weeks later by a partial solar eclipse visible from New Zealand, a sliver of Australia and Antarctica.

Total Lunar Eclipse Sighting in India

Experts have said the eclipse will peak at 11:48 pm in India and last for around 48 minutes.

Senior Planetarium Engineer at Nehru Planetarium, OP Gupta, said, “This eclipse cannot only be seen in India but also in Pakistan and China. In Delhi, the penumbral phase (initial phase) will start at 8.58 pm...The partial eclipse will begin at around 9.57 pm... It will peak at around 11.48 pm. Its duration will be a little more than 48 minutes. The complete lunar eclipse will end at 12:22 pm.”

He further said that there is no need to take any precautionary measures during the sighting.

"People can watch it easily. There will be no harm to the eyes. There is no need to fear. There is no need to take precautions. You can even eat and drink during it. There has been a misconception for many years that food spoils during an eclipse. Nothing of the sort happens," he said.

Space Scientist Dr Suvendu Patnaik predicted that the next total lunar eclipse will be on 3 March 2026.

This is the second Lunar Eclipse of 2025. The first one also took place in March this year.

Importance of the Blood Moon

The Blood Moon is crucial due to its long duration and wide visibility, making it a shared astronomical event that will be experienced by millions in India and across the world. The event also offers scientists an opportunity to study the Moon's red intensity, which can provide insights into Earth's atmosphere.

The Blood Moon's reddish hue is a result of Rayleigh scattering, where sunlight passes through the Earth's atmosphere, filtering and scattering light. The phenomenon is similar to the reddish hue observed during sunsets. The depth of red can vary depending on atmospheric conditions, such as dust, clouds, or volcanic ash, making each Blood Moon event unique.