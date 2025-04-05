sb.scorecardresearch
Asiatic Lion Deaths Surge by 41% in 2 Years: 165 Lost in 2024 Alone, Govt Flags Alarming Causes

Asiatic Lion deaths has surge by 41% in 2 Years. The Asiatic lion, a vital symbol of India's biodiversity, needs urgent action from all to ensure its survival.

Asiatic Lion Deaths Surge by 41% in 2 Years
New Delhi: The majestic Asiatic lions, exclusive to India's Gir Forest, are facing a troubling crisis. Between 2022 and 2024, lion deaths surged by 41%, raising alarms among conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts. Government data reveals that 165 lions perished in 2024 alone, marking the highest toll in recent years.

Asiatic Lion Deaths Surge 

Causes Behind the Crisis  

The reasons for this spike in lion deaths are multifaceted. While natural causes such as old age, disease, and territorial fights account for a significant portion, unnatural deaths have also seen a worrying rise. These include:

  • Train Accidents: Lions venturing beyond protected areas often fall victim to railway collisions.
  • Open Wells: Uncovered wells in and around Gir Forest pose a constant threat, leading to accidental drownings.
  • Human-Wildlife Conflict: As lions expand their range into agricultural lands, encounters with humans have led to retaliatory killings and accidents.
  • Habitat Saturation: The growing lion population has outpaced the capacity of their habitat, forcing them into unsafe territories.

Government and Conservation Efforts 

In response to this crisis, the government has implemented several measures, including:

  • Speed Restrictions on Trains: Train speeds in forest areas have been limited to reduce accidents.
  • Fencing and Monitoring: Chain-link fencing along railway tracks and radio-collaring of lions aim to mitigate risks.
  • Habitat Expansion: Efforts are underway to identify and develop additional habitats to ease the pressure on Gir Forest.

Action Required

While these measures are steps in the right direction, experts emphasise the urgent need for translocation to a second habitat, such as Kuno National Park. This would not only reduce habitat saturation but also safeguard the lion population from potential epidemics or natural disasters.

The Asiatic lion, a symbol of India's rich biodiversity, now stands at a crossroads. Collective action from the government, conservationists, and local communities is crucial to ensure the survival of this iconic species.

