Asiatic Lion Deaths Surge by 41% in 2 Years: 165 Lost in 2024 Alone, Govt Flags Alarming Causes

New Delhi: The majestic Asiatic lions, exclusive to India's Gir Forest, are facing a troubling crisis. Between 2022 and 2024, lion deaths surged by 41%, raising alarms among conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts. Government data reveals that 165 lions perished in 2024 alone, marking the highest toll in recent years.
The reasons for this spike in lion deaths are multifaceted. While natural causes such as old age, disease, and territorial fights account for a significant portion, unnatural deaths have also seen a worrying rise. These include:
In response to this crisis, the government has implemented several measures, including:
While these measures are steps in the right direction, experts emphasise the urgent need for translocation to a second habitat, such as Kuno National Park. This would not only reduce habitat saturation but also safeguard the lion population from potential epidemics or natural disasters.
The Asiatic lion, a symbol of India's rich biodiversity, now stands at a crossroads. Collective action from the government, conservationists, and local communities is crucial to ensure the survival of this iconic species.
Published April 5th 2025, 11:33 IST