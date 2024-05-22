Advertisement

Bengaluru: Weeks after Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna found himself embroiled in a sex tape controversy and went abroad, he remains elusive as authorities are engaged in gathering information about his whereabouts and bring him back to the country. His last known location was in Germany.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media, JDU leader and Prajwal Revanna’s uncle HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that he asked him to return and face the action of the SIT.

Advertisement

While responding to a question whether his family members tried getting in touch with the absconding MP, he said, “No, we have patiently waited. Yesterday, I personally requested Prajwal in front of our media friends.”

Citing his message for Prajwal, Kumaraswamy said, “Wherever you are, immediately come back to India and face the enquiry by the SIT and give cooperation. Don’t waste your time as it will not be useful to you. Why are you worried about all these things if you have not done anything wrong. You come and face the SIT. Real truth has to come. Whatever issue is there, you discuss with the SIR officers.”

Advertisement

HDK added, “We requested that if he respects our party workers, if he respects my father, he must come back and face the situation.”

The JDU leader said “whatever decision the judiciary takes if he is found guilty, he has to face it. If he has done any wrong thing and it is proved then he has to bow his head for our judicial system.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara asserted there were no lapses on the part of the government in handling cases relating to the alleged sexual abuse of women by Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and that the Special Investigation Team was probing them from all angles.

He also rubbished the opposition parties' allegations about the collapse of law and order in Karnataka and defended the state police, saying they have "done well."

He said a court has issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal Revanna following which the state government has written to the Centre urging it to cancel his diplomatic passport.

Advertisement

Prajwal (33) is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former PM H D Deve Gowda and is the NDA's candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, is facing charges of multiple instances of sexually abusing women. The cases came to light after a number of explicit videos allegedly involving him were leaked.

Prajwal reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to polls, and is still at large. Interpol has also issued a Blue Corner Notice seeking information on his whereabouts.

