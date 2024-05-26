Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh: Salim Maurya, a 27-year-old aspirant from Shivpuri district, was trying to complete the 25-km walk test for the forest guard position in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district. Tragically, he passed away at a hospital on Saturday.

After the written examination for the post of Van Rakshak in the Forest Department, 108 applicants appeared in the physical test which involved a 25-km walk which had to be completed in four hours, said Divisional Forest Officer (DO) Abhinav Pallav.

"The walk test started at 6 AM. While returning, the condition of Salim Maurya deteriorated just three kilometers before the competition of the test," he said.

According to officials, Maurya was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The official further stated that out of 108 candidates, 104 successfully completed the walk within the allotted time.

Maurya traveled to Balaghat on May 23 for document verification and physical test after he cleared the written exam, his cousin Vinod Jatav said.

"After his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the private hospital where Salim died, he said.