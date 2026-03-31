Assam Assembly Polls 2026: Bharatiya Janata Party Releases Manifesto
BJP Releases its 'Sankalp Patra' Manifesto For Assam Assembly Elections 2026 in Guwahati, Assam.
- India News
- 1 min read
Guwahati: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially releases its election manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil the BJP’s Sankalp Patra, outlining the party’s key promises for development, welfare, youth employment, education, healthcare, and the protection of Assamese identity and indigenous communities.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also address the public, highlighting the BJP government’s record and the party’s vision for a “New Assam” ahead of the crucial polls.
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