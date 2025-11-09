Assam Cabinet Approves Bill To Ban Polygamy, With Up To 7 Years Jail

Dispur: The Assam Cabinet has approved the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill 2025, making polygamy a cognizable offence punishable with up to seven years of imprisonment. The bill, which was proposed by the Assam government to protect women's rights and promote gender equality, has been termed as a landmark legislation in the state.

According to information, the bill makes polygamy a cognizable offence, allowing the administration to arrest offenders without a warrant. Those found guilty of polygamy will face imprisonment of up to seven years, sending a strong message that the practice will no longer be tolerated in the state.

Under the provisions of the bill, women who are victims of polygamy will be eligible to receive compensation from the government, providing them with financial support and protection. However, the bill exempts Scheduled Tribe (ST) people and areas under the sixth schedule of the Constitution, recognising the unique cultural and social context of these communities.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted that the bill is a crucial step towards promoting women's empowerment and protecting their rights. "We will protect the dignity of women in this state at any cost," he said, outlining the importance of ensuring gender equality.

The Assam government's step to curb the menace of polygamy in the state has been welcomed by women's rights activists and organisations, who have long been advocating for a ban on polygamy. The practice has been criticised for perpetuating gender inequality and denying women their rightful place in society.

The women's rights activists have called the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill 2025 a major step towards promoting social justice and upholding the principles of equality and dignity enshrined in the Constitution. They asserted that by making polygamy a punishable offence, the state government is sending a strong message that it will not tolerate practices that undermine women's rights.

Notably, the bill is expected to be tabled in the upcoming winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, where it is likely to receive major support. If passed, Assam will join Uttarakhand as one of the few states in India to have banned polygamy.