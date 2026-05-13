Himanta Govt 2.0’s First Big Decision: UCC To Be Implemented On May 26 | Check Other Key Announcements

In a significant move toward legal reform, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state cabinet has officially approved the draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The bill is set to be introduced in the state assembly on May 26, the final day of the current session.

By taking this step, Assam joins the ranks of Uttarakhand, Goa, and Gujarat, which have already moved forward with similar legislation. However, the Chief Minister emphasized that the bill has been specifically tailored to meet the unique demographic needs of the state.

Tribal Communities Exempted from UCC

A key highlight of the Assam version of the UCC is the total exemption of tribal populations. Both hill and plain tribes will remain outside the bill's jurisdiction, ensuring their traditional customs and practices are preserved.

"Assam cabinet has decided to introduce UCC Bill (Uniform Civil Code Bill) on the last day of the state assembly session on May 26. The state cabinet has approved the draft of UCC," Sarma stated.

Advertisement

UCC is a part of our election manifesto. Every point in our election manifesto, not only UCC, all that we have mentioned in our election manifesto, we’ll try 100 per cent to implement

The Four Pillars of the Bill

The proposed legislation focuses on four primary areas of civil law to ensure equity and modern standards:

Advertisement

Minimum age for marriage: Standardizing legal age requirements.

Polygamy: Addressing and regulating multiple marriages.

Property Rights: Ensuring the right of the girl child to inherit property.

Live-in Relationships: Establishing legal frameworks for non-marital partnerships.

New Austerity Measures for Government Officials

Alongside the UCC announcement, the Chief Minister introduced a series of strict austerity measures aimed at fiscal responsibility and environmental sustainability.

Travel and Vehicle Restrictions

To curb government spending, the cabinet has decided that no new vehicles will be purchased for the next six months. Furthermore, the government is shifting toward greener alternatives; any vehicles hired by the state moving forward must be Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Travel protocols have also been tightened. Ministers, MLAs, and government officers are now prohibited from traveling abroad—even at their own expense—except for essential medical reasons.

Massive Cuts in Fuel and Imports