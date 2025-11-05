Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Demands Rahul Gandhi Be 'Officially Declared Mad' Over Remark on Indian Army

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a raging attack on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the Indian Army.

Sarma demanded that Rahul Gandhi be officially declared as "mad" for making the comment.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, "Rahul Gandhi is mad. Don't talk about him. He says whatever comes to his mind. If India has a conflict with Pakistan, then will you do the 10-20 percent division in the Army? A strong person who is capable of facing Pakistani forces should be in the Army. But Rahul Gandhi is taking about percentages in the Army. The country should officially declare Rahul Gandhi as a mad person."

Rahul Gandhi's comments on the Indian Army sparked controversy in Bihar's Kutumba ahead of the Assembly elections.

Speaking at an election campaign rally in Kutumba, Gandhi alleged that the Indian Army is "under the control of 10% of the country's population," apparently referring to the dominance of upper castes in the institution.

He highlighted the issue of economic inequality in India, stating that despite 90% of the population belonging to marginalised communities, including Dalits, Mahadalits, backward classes, and minorities, they are underrepresented in corporate India, bureaucracy, judiciary, and other key institutions.

Addressing a public gathering, Rahul Gandhi said, "All the bank's money goes to them, they get all the jobs, and they even dominate most positions in bureaucracy. They control everything. Look at the judiciary. They handle everything there, too. They even have control over the army. And you will not find 90% of the population anywhere."

Gandhi noted that the 500 largest companies in India, including Adani and Ambani, are predominantly owned by individuals from a small elite group, comprising only 10% of the population. He alleged that this group controls a disproportionate amount of wealth, bank loans, and influential positions in various sectors.

"In this country, 90% belong to Dalit, Mahadalit, backward, extremely backward, tribal, and minority groups. But if you look at the 500 biggest companies in corporate India, such as Adani and Ambani, you will not find backward, extremely backward, Dalit, Mahadalit, minority, or tribal individuals there. All of them come from 10% of the population," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader warned that if the majority of the population is excluded from the country's development, India would become a place where wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few individuals. Gandhi emphasised the need for inclusive growth and representation of marginalised communities in key institutions.

Sharing a video of Gandhi's rally in a post on X, the Congress party wrote, “If you list the 500 largest companies in the country, you won't find people from the backwards, most backwards, Dalit, Mahadalit, or tribal classes in them. The people working in these companies come from 10% of the population. Whether it's the judiciary or bureaucracy, they get the positions everywhere. If we do not include 90 per cent of the country's people in the country's development, then a Hindustan will be formed where all the wealth will be in the hands of two or three people.”

Rahul Gandhi's comments on the Indian Army being controlled by a small segment of the population have reignited the debate on caste representation in institutions. This remark echoes his party's long-standing demand for a national caste census, a call also made by other opposition parties.

Gandhi's statement marks a significant escalation in his criticism, as he directly referenced the Army while highlighting concerns about representation and inclusivity in key institutions.

Rahul Gandhi has faced criticism for his past comments on the Indian Army. In August, the Supreme Court reprimanded him for remarks made during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' about Chinese troops and Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. The court questioned how he knew details about the situation, suggesting his comments could be unpatriotic.

Additionally, in May, the Allahabad High Court dismissed Gandhi's plea against a summons for allegedly defaming the Army. The BJP criticised Gandhi, accusing him of weakening India and strengthening China. The Congress party responded, arguing that the courts cannot determine who is a "true Indian."