sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Devendra Fadnavis Exclusive | Bangladesh Unrest | Elon Musk | Syria Tensions | South Korea | Allu Arjun |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Expands Cabinet, 4 New Ministers Take Oath

Published 13:22 IST, December 7th 2024

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Expands Cabinet, 4 New Ministers Take Oath

The chief minister and members of his cabinet were present on the occasion.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Beef Ban
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Expands Cabinet, 4 New Ministers Take Oath | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expanded his cabinet with four ministers taking oath.

Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to the four new ministers - Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala. All of them are BJP legislators.

The chief minister and members of his cabinet were present on the occasion. Phukan is a four-time MLA from Dibrugarh, Paul a two-time MLA from Patharkandi while Rai and Goala are first-time MLAs from Lakhipur and Doom Dooma respectively.

Phukan and Goala represent the Upper Assam tea districts of Dibruagah and Tinsukia respectively while Paul and Rai are from the two Barak Valley districts of Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj) and Cachar.

Sarma now heads a 19-member council of ministers.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:22 IST, December 7th 2024