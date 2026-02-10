Updated 10 February 2026 at 16:12 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Sues Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupesh Baghel & Jitendra Singh; Seeks Rs 500 Crore In Damages
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday filed a defamation case against Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupesh Baghel and Jitendra Singh for levelling false allegations against him. Sarma is seeking Rs 500 crore in damages from them.
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday filed a defamation case against Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupesh Baghel and Jitendra Singh for levelling "false and malicious" allegations against him. Sarma is seeking Rs 500 crore in damages from them.
In a post on X, Sarma wrote, "Today, I have filed a defamation case seeking ₹500 crore in damages against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel and Gaurav Gogoi for making false, malicious and defamatory allegations against me through a press conference."
Earlier, he had challenged the Congress leaders to prove the allegations against him. He said, "If they have even an ounce of courage or evidence, let them prove every allegation before a court of law. I will not be intimidated by propaganda, coordinated slander, or political theatrics of so called slaves of Gandhi family."
