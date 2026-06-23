Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns of 'Demographic Invasion' in Jharkhand at Republic Summit 2026

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2026, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke about the impact of illegal immigration, stating that Jharkhand faces a similar risk of demographic change if the issue goes unaddressed.

During a session titled "Man on a Mission," Sarma emphasized the need for border vigilance and monitoring population shifts in the country's eastern corridor.

Migration and Regional Identity

Sarma highlighted how undocumented immigration, which has long been a major issue in Assam, is increasingly affecting neighboring states. He noted that changing population balances could impact regional stability and local cultures across the east.

"Post independence, demography is changing in this area very fast. I was in Jharkhand, and I can tell you, whenever the next census will come, you will see, the next victim of demographic invasion will be Jharkhand," Sarma said during his address.

Further explaining the geo-strategic importance of political victories of a nationalist government in the border states, Sarma clarified, “Hindu-Muslim balance will go towards Muslims and these are not Muslims of Indian origins. Jharkhand shares a border with Murshidabad, which shares a border with Bangladesh.”

Sarma's concerns are not unfounded. Intelligence reports and court submissions have repeatedly highlighted instances where undocumented migrants cross the porous border from West Bengal's Murshidabad into Jharkhand. Authorities have flagged institutional vulnerabilities where foreign nationals allegedly managed to procure fraudulent local identity documents, such as Aadhaar and voter cards, to assimilate into the local population and access state welfare schemes.

Economic Changes in Assam

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During his address, Sarma also discussed Assam's economic shifts over the last decade. He noted that the state has moved away from past security challenges and is working to establish itself as a growing industrial center in the northeast.

As part of these developments, the Chief Minister shared an update on the state's manufacturing sector. He confirmed that the Tata Semiconductor plant in Guwahati remains on track to begin exporting microchips later this year.

Sarma concluded by stating that eastern and northeastern India will play a larger role in the country's growth over the next twenty years, provided the region can balance industrial expansion with security measures.

Watch the full discussion here:

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