Assam CM Oath LIVE: Himanta Biswa Sarma Set To Take Oath for 2nd Consecutive Term, PM Modi Arrives in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma Set To Take Oath 2nd Consecutive Term | Image: Republic

Assam CM Oath LIVE: The stage is set in Guwahati for the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term following the BJP-led NDA’s massive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The NDA secured a commanding mandate in the 126-member Assam Assembly, winning 102 seats overall, and the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 82 seats, while alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) won 10 seats each.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda, several Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the grand oath-taking ceremony in Guwahati.

The swearing-in marks the beginning of the NDA’s third straight term in Assam and Himanta Biswa Sarma’s second consecutive term as chief minister, making him the first non-Congress leader in the state’s history to achieve the feat.