Assam CM Oath LIVE: Himanta Biswa Sarma Set To Take Oath for 2nd Consecutive Term, PM Modi Arrives in Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to take the oath as Assam Chief Minister for a second consecutive term after NDA’s sweeping victory in Assembly elections. PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and top NDA leaders expected to attend ceremony in Guwahati.
- India News
- 3 min read
Assam CM Oath LIVE: The stage is set in Guwahati for the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term following the BJP-led NDA’s massive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.
The NDA secured a commanding mandate in the 126-member Assam Assembly, winning 102 seats overall, and the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 82 seats, while alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) won 10 seats each.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda, several Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the grand oath-taking ceremony in Guwahati.
The swearing-in marks the beginning of the NDA’s third straight term in Assam and Himanta Biswa Sarma’s second consecutive term as chief minister, making him the first non-Congress leader in the state’s history to achieve the feat.
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With the BJP-led NDA returning to power with a massive mandate, all eyes are now on the formation of the new Assam cabinet and the government’s roadmap for its third consecutive term in the state.
The swearing-in ceremony is expected to showcase the BJP’s growing political dominance in the Northeast, with top NDA leaders gathering in Guwahati for the landmark event. As Himanta Biswa Sarma begins his second term as chief minister, key announcements on governance, development, infrastructure, welfare schemes and cabinet portfolios are likely to follow in the coming days.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates, oath ceremony visuals, cabinet announcements, political reactions and all the latest developments from Guwahati.
PM Modi Arrives at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara For Oath-Taking Ceremony
Assam CM Oath LIVE: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Veterinary College ground in Khanapara for the swearing-in ceremony of the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Himanta Biswa Sarma Arrives at the Veterinary College Ground in Khanapara For Oath-Taking Ceremony
Assam CM Oath LIVE: Assam CM designate Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives at Veterinary College ground in Khanapara for the swearing-in ceremony.
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Goa CM Pramod Sawant Congratulates Himanta Biswa Sarma on Second Term as Assam CM
Assam CM Oath LIVE: On the swearing-in ceremony of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said, "I congratulate Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on becoming the Chief Minister of the state for a second time and I thank the public for electing the double engine government in Assam..."
Third Time NDA Taking Oath, Lakhs Have Come to Attend: Dilip Saikia
Assam CM Oath LIVE: In Guwahati, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia said, "This will be the third time the NDA government is taking oath in the presence of Prime Minister Modi... Lakhs of people have come here from different parts of Assam for the oath-taking ceremony... On behalf of the BJP, we welcome all of them..."
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Assam CM Oath LIVE: Himanta 2.0 Cabinet Revealed
Assam CM Oath LIVE: Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the names of four ministers slated for induction into the state Cabinet while also announcing the candidate for the post of Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly.
In a post on X, Sarma said that, along with him, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog will also be sworn in as ministers on Tuesday in the ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Additionally, senior BJP leader and MLA Ranjit Das has been named the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.
Suvendu Adhikari Calls Himanta 'Elder Brother', Vows to Bring Assam's Infiltrator Policy to Bengal
Assam CM Oath LIVE: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, arriving in Guwahati for the Assam oath ceremony, praised Assam's BJP workers for their role in Bengal's victory, called for North East development with Himanta Biswa Sarma as his elder brother, and vowed that Assam's steps against infiltrators will also be implemented in West Bengal.
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