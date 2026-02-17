'Assam Cong Reins With Rakibul Hussain': Ex-Chief Bhupen Borah Alleges 'Mental Infighting', Blames Gaurav Gogoi For Resignation

Bhupen Kumar Borah, whose resignation sparked a crisis in the Assam Congress, has now made revelations that expose the party's deep-seated instability.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, former President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bhupen Borah, reflected on his 32-year journey with the party and the reasons behind his recent, dramatic resignation.

Amid the buzz of the 2026 assembly polls, Borah alleged that the party in Assam has been "taken over" by a top Muslim leader, signaling a shift in power dynamics that has sidelined mass leaders.

The "Face" and The "Base" of Assam Congress

Borah’s central grievance lies in the leadership structure currently governing the state unit.

"Gaurav Gogoi is the face and Rakibul Hussain is the base now," he stated.

He further warned of "major turmoil" in the coming weeks, suggesting that Gaurav Gogoi’s leadership will "pull down the party further."

Addressing his current status and the pressure from central leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, to withdraw his resignation, Borah clarified, "My family connection with Congress is since 1926. I am in Congress since 1994 and served in various positions in the party. As of today, I am not a member of any political party... I am very sure that Assam PCC President (Gaurav Gogoi) is now only the face of the party and Rakibul is the base. This is about self-respect for us and any dignified Assamese cannot work under the leadership of Rakibul Hussain in Assam Congress."

Internal Disputes and Sidelined Leadership

Borah detailed a specific instance on February 9 where his authority was undermined. Despite being authorized to lead alliance and seat-sharing discussions, he claims Gogoi shifted the power to Hussain overnight.

"I have the experience of organising 16 political parties under one umbrella... A day after [the meeting] at night, Gaurav Gogoi informed me that Rakibul Hussain will also be a part of the discussion along with me and immediately he announced in the media that Bhupen Borah is misinforming the media. He said that I will not work alone, Rakibul Hussain will also be there."

When asked why Gogoi is so dependent on Hussain, Borah replied, "Gaurav Gogoi became the state party president because of Rakibul Hussain and his next plan is to contest from Nagaon for the next Lok Sabha elections. So, Gogoi needs Rakibul Hussain."

From APCC to "APCCR" and mental infighting in Congress

Borah expressed that the internal culture of the party has shifted so drastically that workers no longer recognize it.

"In entire Congress party, you can ask anybody, the entire family is suffering from mental infighting. This is because all party workers think this is not APCC but APCCR. This is not the Congress I joined. This is Assam Pradesh Congress Rakibul Hussain."

He also blamed Hussain for historical electoral losses, citing the rhino poaching scandals of 2016 and the controversial 2021 alliance with the AIUDF. Borah alleged that Hussain is now "dictating" terms despite Borah having "more credibility."

The Future of Congress in Assam

Regarding the upcoming elections and the party’s focus on specific demographics, Borah noted, "The Congress leadership may not know about this but people of Assam understand what Congress is doing. Congress will only be confined in few areas in Assam... If Gaurav Gogoi continues as a face of the party and Rakibul Hussain as a base of the party, I can give you guarantee that the recognition of the party inside the Assembly will be finished."

"If Congress party thinks what to do after my resignation and corrects their course of action, then they may become the opposition party in Assam. If Gaurav Gogoi continues as a face of the party and Rakibul Hussain as a base of the party, I can give you guarantee that the recognition of the party inside the Assembly will be finished," he added.

When asked if Gaurav Gogoi is a "weak" leader who lacks the grassroots connection of his father, the late Tarun Gogoi, Borah offered a biting assessment: "Gaurav Gogoi is very strong in English and Hindi... [But] Gaurav Gogoi joined politics when his father was the chief minister. So, you can understand how he won elections. What was his contribution? He rose under the guidance of his father. He has no need to work hard or connect with people because for the next election, he will rely on Rakibul Hussain to win from Nagaon. He is very safe."

On Possible Meeting With Himanta Biswa Sarma

Addressing rumors that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma might visit his residence, Borah remained open but firm on his current independence.

"The chief minister is an authority figure of the state and holds a constitutional position. So, if he visits my house, it will be an honour for me," he said.