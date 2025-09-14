Updated 14 September 2025 at 18:13 IST
5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam’s Udalguri; Tremors Felt in North Bengal, Bhutan
An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude struck Udalguri, Assam, with tremors felt across North Bengal and parts of Bhutan. The earthquake occurred at 16.41 IST today. No major damage has been reported so far.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on Richter scale occurred in Udalguri, Assam, at 16.41 IST today, the National Centre for Seismology informed. The epicentre of the earthquake is 16 km from Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district of Assam, as per reports.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that no damage has been caused due to the earthquake. He further said that concerned authorities are engaged in monitoring the situation.
"An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has struck Assam today. The epicentre was near Udalguri. So far , there has been no report of any major damage or loss of life. We are actively monitoring the situation," CM Sarma said in a post on X.
