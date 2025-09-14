5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam’s Udalguri; Tremors Felt in North Bengal, Bhutan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on Richter scale occurred in Udalguri, Assam, at 16.41 IST today, the National Centre for Seismology informed. The epicentre of the earthquake is 16 km from Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district of Assam, as per reports.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that no damage has been caused due to the earthquake. He further said that concerned authorities are engaged in monitoring the situation.