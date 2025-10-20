Updated 20 October 2025 at 12:13 IST
Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.2 Hits Nalbari In Assam
The impact of the recent 3.2 magnitude earthquake in Nalbari, Assam, was minor. Two recent minor earthquakes in Assam have been confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
Nalbari: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Nalbari, Assam, on Monday at 05:54 in the morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake struck at a depth of 13 km. In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.2, On: 20/10/2025 05:54:05 IST, Lat: 26.48 N, Long: 91.37 E, Depth: 13 Km, Location: Nalbari, Assam.”
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale struck Assam on Saturday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the tremor occurred at 3:29:57 IST with its epicentre located at latitude 24.84 degrees North and longitude 93.20 East. The earthquake hit the Cachar district at a depth of 10 km.
