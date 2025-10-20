Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.2 Hits Nalbari In Assam

Nalbari: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Nalbari, Assam, on Monday at 05:54 in the morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake struck at a depth of 13 km. In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.2, On: 20/10/2025 05:54:05 IST, Lat: 26.48 N, Long: 91.37 E, Depth: 13 Km, Location: Nalbari, Assam.”

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale struck Assam on Saturday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the tremor occurred at 3:29:57 IST with its epicentre located at latitude 24.84 degrees North and longitude 93.20 East. The earthquake hit the Cachar district at a depth of 10 km.