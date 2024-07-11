Published 14:10 IST, July 11th 2024
Assam Govt Announces 2-Day Special Leaves For its Employees to Spend With Parents, In-Laws
The special leaves cannot be used for personal enjoyment and those without parents or parents-in-laws will not be eligible for the leaves, it added.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Assam Govt Announces 2-Day Special Leaves For Employees to Spend With Parents, In-Laws | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:10 IST, July 11th 2024