Assam Govt Bans 'Jihadi' Literature Linked To Banned Outfits

Guwahati, Assam: The Assam government has imposed a sweeping ban on the publication, circulation and possession, both physical and digital, of any radical or 'jihadi' material linked to terror outfits such as Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Ansar-Al-Islam/pro-AQIS and other affiliated groups, in a bid to curb extremist propaganda in the state.

In a notification issued by the Political (A) department of the Assam government, it stated, "The Assam government has decided to prohibit publication, printing, circulation, distribution, sale, exhibition, possession and storage, whether physical or digital of any radical or jihadi literature, documents, materials or digital content associated with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Ansar-Al-Islam/pro-AQIS or any other similar banned or affiliated/similar outfit, as well as all websites, social media pages, encrypted channels, online groups or digital platforms propagating such extremist or jihadi content prohibited for safeguarding internal security and preventing vulnerable youth from falling prey to extremist propaganda."

"...In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 98 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), the Government of Assam hereby declares publication, printing, circulation, distribution, sale, exhibition, possession and storage, whether physical or digital of any radical or jihadi literature, documents, materials or digital content associated with these outfits for safeguarding internal security and preventing vulnerable youth from falling prey to extremist propaganda," said the government notification.

It further stated that Assam Police, Special Branch, Crime Investigation Department, District Senior Superintendents of Police, Cyber Crime Units, and all law-enforcement agencies shall ensure strict enforcement of this notification and take the necessary legal action under the applicable provisions of law against all violators.

"Perused the communication received from Asstt. Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati as per reference above, wherein is stated that Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Ansar-Al-Islam/pro-AQIS and other affiliated groups stand proscribed by the Central Government under Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, being terrorist organisations engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of India. Perused the observation of the Judicial Department wherein the Department has stated that Section 98 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) empowers the State Government to forfeit publications containing material punishable under laws that prohibit promoting enmity between groups (Section 196 BNS), acts prejudicial to national integration (Section 197 BNS), and deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings (Section 299 BNS). Perused the views of Judicial Department dated 26/11/2025 wherein it is opined that the publications as referred in the communication of AIGP (L&O) pose a potential threat to the peace, harmony, integrity, security, sovereignty of India, and hence for maintaining the peace, harmony, integrity, security, sovereignty of India, the said incriminating books, articles, websites and other radical/jihadi publications of the mentioned proscribed organizations may be forfeited under Section 98 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)," said in the notification.

It also stated that intelligence inputs, cyber-patrolling reports, and recent investigations undertaken by Assam Police and the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, indicate the continued circulation, possession, dissemination, and digital transmission of radical/jihadi literature, publications, documents, and digital propaganda materials linked to the above-mentioned proscribed organisations.

"...Such material includes content glorifying violent jihad, promoting radicalisation, providing ideological indoctrination, and facilitating recruitment, operational guidance, and incitement against the sovereignty of India, thereby posing a grave threat to public order, internal security and communal harmony," the government notification stated.