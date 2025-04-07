Assam Govt Collabs With ISRO To Launch Dedicated Satellite ASSAMSAT For State: What We Know So Far

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma met ISRO Chairman V Narayanan and discussed his ambitious plans to launch state's space program including the launch of its first satellite, first mentioned in Assam's this year's state budget.

The Chief Minister informed that he had an enriching meeting with the Chairman of ISRO, V Narayanan as they both spoked at length about Assam’s ambitious space agenda.

What we know about Assam's first satellite to be launched by ISRO

The Assam government has taken country's premier space organisation ISRO to launch its first-ever satellite.

The new satellite will be low earth orbit satellites, that can generate continuous and contiguous coverage of the State.

It will help state in several areas such as flood mitigation, policy planning and fighting infiltration.

The state government will soon be signing a MoU with ISRO to facilitate this plan.