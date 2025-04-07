Assam Govt Collabs With ISRO To Launch Dedicated Satellite ASSAMSAT For State: What We Know So Far

Updated April 7th 2025, 20:45 IST
New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma met ISRO Chairman V Narayanan and discussed his ambitious plans to launch state's space program including the launch of its first satellite, first mentioned in Assam's this year's state budget.
The Chief Minister informed that he had an enriching meeting with the Chairman of ISRO, V Narayanan as they both spoked at length about Assam’s ambitious space agenda.
Published April 7th 2025, 20:44 IST