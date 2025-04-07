sb.scorecardresearch
  Assam Govt Collabs With ISRO To Launch Dedicated Satellite ASSAMSAT For State: What We Know So Far

Updated April 7th 2025, 20:45 IST

Assam Govt Collabs With ISRO To Launch Dedicated Satellite ASSAMSAT For State: What We Know So Far

The Assam government is in talks with ISRO to launch a dedicated satellite for the state to keep a track on major events taking place in the state.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, ISRO V Narayanan
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets ISRO chairman V Narayanan, discuss plans of launching state's first satellite | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma met ISRO Chairman V Narayanan and discussed his ambitious plans to launch state's space program including the launch of its first satellite, first mentioned in Assam's this year's state budget.

The Chief Minister informed that he had an enriching meeting with the Chairman of ISRO, V Narayanan as they both spoked at length about Assam’s ambitious space agenda.

What we know about Assam's first satellite to be launched by ISRO

  • The Assam government has taken country's premier space organisation ISRO to launch its first-ever satellite.
  • The new satellite will be low earth orbit satellites, that can generate continuous and contiguous coverage of the State.
  • It will help state in several areas such as flood mitigation, policy planning and fighting infiltration.
  • The state government will soon be signing a MoU with ISRO to facilitate this plan.
  • Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met ISRO Chairman V Narayanan and discussed Assam's vision of launching its own satellite ASSAMSAT in collaboration with IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre), Department of Space, Government of India. 
  • ASSAMSAT will help to ensure continuous flow of data for the implementation of critical socio-economic projects and a host of dedicated services for agriculture, disaster management, infrastructure development, and security border management and police operations.
  • Assam shared its ambitious plans to launch a dedicated satellite for the state in this year's proposed budget.

Published April 7th 2025, 20:44 IST

