Updated 22 October 2025 at 17:17 IST

Assam Govt To Table Bills On 'Love Jihad', Polygamy in Next Assembly Session: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

More details regarding the bills will be shared after the cabinet approves the draft bills, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Reported by: Ankita Paul
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image: ANI

The government of Assam will introduce several bills addressing issues such as 'love jihad' and polygamy in the upcoming Assembly session, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

In response to a question about introducing new bills, Sarma said, "In the upcoming session of the Assam Assembly, we will introduce several new bills, including measures against 'love jihad,' polygamy, and for the preservation of Satras (Vaishnavite monasteries). We will also discuss land rights for tea garden laborers, along with other bills in the Assembly session."

The Assembly session is likely to take place next month.

More details regarding the bills will be shared after the cabinet approves the draft bills, the Chief Minister said.

Sarma has repeatedly spoken out on 'love jihad,' and these measures highlight his administration's push to regulate interfaith marriages and eliminate polygamy in the state.

Published By : Ankita Paul

Published On: 22 October 2025 at 17:17 IST

