Updated 22 October 2025 at 17:17 IST
Assam Govt To Table Bills On 'Love Jihad', Polygamy in Next Assembly Session: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
More details regarding the bills will be shared after the cabinet approves the draft bills, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
The government of Assam will introduce several bills addressing issues such as 'love jihad' and polygamy in the upcoming Assembly session, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.
In response to a question about introducing new bills, Sarma said, "In the upcoming session of the Assam Assembly, we will introduce several new bills, including measures against 'love jihad,' polygamy, and for the preservation of Satras (Vaishnavite monasteries). We will also discuss land rights for tea garden laborers, along with other bills in the Assembly session."
The Assembly session is likely to take place next month.
More details regarding the bills will be shared after the cabinet approves the draft bills, the Chief Minister said.
Sarma has repeatedly spoken out on 'love jihad,' and these measures highlight his administration's push to regulate interfaith marriages and eliminate polygamy in the state.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 22 October 2025 at 17:17 IST