Assam Launches 3rd Edition of Orunodoi Scheme Benefiting 37.2 Lakh Recipients
During the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the process of distributing Orunodoi Cards to new beneficiaries at a programme held here.
Assam Launches 3rd Edition of Orunodoi Scheme Benefiting 37.2 Lakh Recipients | Image: ANI
