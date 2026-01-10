Assam Police Seize 1.357 Kg Morphine Worth Rs 8.2 Crore, Apprehend 3 in Cachar District

Cachar: Assam Police have seized 1.357 kg of morphine in Cachar district and apprehended three persons on Saturday, officials said.

Partha Protim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Cachar district, said that, based on intelligence input, a team of Cachar district police launched an anti-narcotics operation at Kachudaram Pt-IV, Ganguli area under Silchar police station.

"During the operation, the police team recovered 1.357 kg of Morphine from the possession of three accused persons, and they were also apprehended", Partha Protim Das said.

The apprehended persons were identified as, Ruhul Alom Laskar (41 years old), Moinul Haque Laskar (53 years old) and Sirajul Hoque (36 years old). "Legal action has been initiated to ascertain the forward and backward linkages", the senior police official said.

Advertisement

On January 9, Cachar district police apprehended two persons and recovered heroin.

"On the basis of reliable source input, an operation was conducted at ISBT Bypass, Silchar, by the Silchar police station team and apprehended a person, namely Abul Hussain Laskar (30 years old). 66.76 grams of heroin recovered and seized. 2 vehicles bearing registration numbers AS-11K-6423 and AS-01EB-4457 also seized. Accused along with seized articles brought to the police station for further legal action," Partha Protim Das said.

Advertisement

In the second operation, on the basis of specific information, a raid was conducted at the residence of Santi Begum Laskar, wife of Nazmul Hussain Laskar of Saidpur Part-IV area under Silchar police station in Cachar district.

"29 plastic vials containing NDPS substances, approximately 17 grams recovered and seized. 2 mobile handsets, 1 KTM motorcycle bearing registration number AS-11AG-4736 and cash Rs 2,860 were also seized," the police official said.

Additionally, on January 7, Assam Police seized 20,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs three crore in Assam's Cachar district, officials said.

Based on intelligence input, a team of Cachar district police on Tuesday launched an operation at Jirighat PHE road area and apprehended a woman. "One woman, namely Rahenliu of Tamenglong in Manipur, was apprehended at Jirighat PHE Road.

During a search, 20,000 Yaba tablets weighing 2155.2 grams were recovered and seized from her possession," said Partha Protim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district. He added that the seizure was carried out in the presence of independent witnesses, strictly in accordance with the provisions of the NDPS Act.