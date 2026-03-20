Assam Polls: TMC Releases Names of 18 Star Campaigners, List Includes Shatrughan Sinha, Yusuf Pathan Among Others

On Friday (March 20th), Trinamool Congress released the names of 18 star campaigners for the upcoming assembly elections in 2026. The list includes some of the political heavywieghts of West Bengal like CM Mamata Banerjee, AITMC's Lok Sabha leader Abhishek Banerjee, MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, TMC's Assam President Sushmita Dev, regional film stars like Satabdi Roy, Saayoni Ghosh, and June Maliah, singer Babul Supriyo, along with notable sport personalities like Yusuf Pathan.

While TMC has earlier contest elections in the state of Assam, the 2026 Assembly Elections marks one the party's most aggressive efforts to expand in the state.

Talking about elections, Sushmita Dev, had earlier informed that a list 78 aspirants, for 51 seats in Assam's state assembly, have sent to party high command for approval making it clear that TMC, which has a stronghold in the neighbouring state of West Bengal, is gearing up to expand its influence in the region.

Dev also informed that even though the state already has two major alliances in existence, TMC plans on contesting the polls independently while exploring the possiblity of tie-ups with a few smaller local parties.