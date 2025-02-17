Assam Rifles Seize 3,000 Electric Detonators in Mizoram’s Champhai, Two Nabbed

Champhai: Two individuals have been arrested after more than 3,000 electric detonators and other accessories were recovered from their possession in the Zokhawtar area of Champhai district, an official statement said on Sunday.

“Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of explosives and accessories in the general area of Vokte Kai in Zokhawtar, Champhai district, Mizoram, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police launched a joint operation and apprehended two individuals and recovered 3,000 electric detonators, 700 metres cordtex and war like stores,” an official statement said.

The apprehended individuals and the recovered items have been handed over to Mizoram Police.

Earlier on February 12, Assam Rifles and the Indian Army apprehended two cadres of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) and four active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) on Wednesday in two separate operations in Manipur.