Assam Tea, Russian‑Language Gita, Kashmiri Saffron: PM Modi’s Gifts To Putin Reflect India's Cultural Offering
PM Modi gifts Russian President Putin India's cultural offerings, including Assam tea, a silver tea set, a horse figurine, marble chess, Kashmiri saffron and a Russian‑translated Bhagavad Gita.
New Delhi: During Vladimir Putin's 2‑day visit to India for the annual India‑Russia summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Russian President with a carefully chosen collection of Indian artefacts and products. PM Modi's gift collection showcased a range of products that reflect the country’s diverse heritage and the shared traditions of tea‑drinking and hospitality. The gifts chosen reflected a different facet of the nation's heritage, carrying the essence of different parts of India.
The 2‑day India‑Russia Annual Summit, held in Delhi, was as much a diplomatic exercise as it was a celebration of shared heritage. When PM Modi welcomed President Putin to the national capital, the agenda was packed with talks on defence cooperation, trade and strategic alignment. However, amidst the high‑level meeting and briefings, it was a modest collection of gifts that captured the imagination of people.
Each item, carefully chosen from different corners of India, was intended to convey more than mere generosity. The collection was a narrative of history, craftsmanship, an introduction to India’s diversity, and the subtle threads that bind the two nations together.
The gift pack consists of fine Assam Black Tea, grown on the fertile Brahmaputra plains, a handcrafted silver horse from Maharashtra, a marble chess set from Agra, Kashmiri Saffron, an ornate Murshidabad silver tea set, and a Russian-language edition of the Bhagavad Gita.
Together, these six gifts formed a medley of India’s cultural wealth, each thread woven with intention and meaning. As Prime Minister Modi handed over the presents, he not only strengthened a bilateral partnership but also invited Russia to partake in India’s rich blend of flavours, sounds, colours and ideas. The gesture set the tone for strengthening the bilateral ties and a deeper people‑to‑people connection.
PM Narendra Modi presented President Vladimir Putin with a curated collection of gifts during the Russian President's two‑day visit to the India‑Russia Annual Summit:
- Fine Assam Black Tea: Grown on the Brahmaputra plains, this malty tea is processed using the traditional assamica method and carries a GI tag awarded in 2007. It is celebrated not only for its cultural heritage but also for its health benefits, offering a comforting, wholesome cup.
- Ornate Murshidabad Silver Tea Set: Hand‑engraved in West Bengal, the set showcases the region’s exquisite metalwork and the shared ritual of tea‑drinking, symbolising warmth and friendship between India and Russia.
- Silver Horse from Maharashtra: A handcrafted silver figurine that showcases Indian metal‑craft traditions. Its forward‑leaning stance is meant to embody dignity, valour and the forward‑moving partnership between the two nations.
- Marble Chess Set from Agra: Crafted under the ‘One District One Product’ initiative, this marble set features intricate inlay work, contrasting stone pieces and a floral‑bordered board, turning a game into a work of art.
- Kashmiri Saffron: Known locally as ‘Kong’ or ‘Zaffran’, this ‘red gold’ is cultivated in Kashmir’s highlands, enjoys GI and ODOP recognition, and is prized for its vivid colour, aroma, flavour and health‑promoting properties.
- Russian‑Language Edition of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita: The translation of the sacred dialogue between Krishna and Arjuna offers timeless guidance on duty, the soul and spiritual liberation, making the text accessible to Russian readers.
