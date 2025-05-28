Assam to Issue Arms Licences to Indigenous People in Minority-Dominated Areas, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Updated May 28th 2025, 19:07 IST
New Delhi: The Assam government has announced a new policy to issue arms licences to indigenous citizens living in minority-dominated and vulnerable areas, citing concerns over their safety and security.
The move was approved during a state Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared details of the decision at a press briefing following the meeting.
“Today, the state cabinet has decided to give arms licence to original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens in vulnerable areas of the state,” said Sarma. “The state cabinet has approved a new scheme,” said Sarma.
The special scheme is aimed at residents of remote and minority-dominated regions where indigenous communities are reportedly under threat.
To be eligible, applicants must meet certain conditions. Details of the application process and implementation timeline are expected to be released in the coming days.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 28th 2025, 19:07 IST