Assam to Issue Arms Licences to Indigenous People in Minority-Dominated Areas, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The move to issue armed licences to Indigenous people was approved during a state Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Assam government has announced a new policy to issue arms licences to indigenous citizens living in minority-dominated and vulnerable areas, citing concerns over their safety and security.

Decision Taken in Cabinet Meeting

The move was approved during a state Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared details of the decision at a press briefing following the meeting.

“Today, the state cabinet has decided to give arms licence to original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens in vulnerable areas of the state,” said Sarma. “The state cabinet has approved a new scheme,” said Sarma.

Special Scheme for Vulnerable Areas

The special scheme is aimed at residents of remote and minority-dominated regions where indigenous communities are reportedly under threat.

Eligibility and Criteria