Assam to Table Anti-Polygamy Bill on Nov 25; CM Proposes 7-Year Jail Term for Multiple Marriages

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the state government will bring the "Anti-Polygamy Bill" in the Assam Legislative Assembly on November 25.

Under this bill, if an individual is involved in more than one marriage, they will be sentenced to 7 years of jail, the Chief Minister added.

"On 25th November, we will bring the Anti-Polygamy Bill before the Assam Assembly. If someone goes through more than one marriage, they will be sentenced to 7 years of jail," Chief Minister Sarma told reporters while visiting Swahid Smarak Khetra.

Asked about a bill on 'love jihad', Assam Chief Minister said, "Process to bring in a Bill over that is also underway."

Earlier on November 9, the Assam Cabinet approved the "The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025", which aims to prohibit and eliminate the practices of polygamy and polygamous marriage in the state, except in Sixth Scheduled areas.

Chief Minister Sarma announced that the bill will be introduced in the Assam Assembly session on November 25 for passage.

"Polygamy is prohibited in respect of the person who shall not marry if he has a living spouse or is not legally separated from the other spouse by following due procedure of law or is a party to a marriage which is not yet dissolved or annulled by a decree of divorce. The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, further seeks to provide compensation to the victim women as they have to suffer immense pain and hardship due to polygamous marriage. To save the society from the scourge of such practices, this Bill has been framed with the avowed objective to streamline the society," the Assam Chief Minister said in a press conference held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.