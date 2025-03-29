Assam Tragedy: Bus Collides With Container Truck in Sribhumi, Driver Killed

Sribhumi: In a tragic incident, a bus driver was killed and 15 passengers were left critically injured after a passenger bus was collided with a container truck in Assam's Sribhumi district, an official statement said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Hanif Choudhury, native of Katamoni.

The accident occurred in the Petelnagar area of Suprakandi, about 7 kilometers from Sribhumi city, when a passenger bus, operated by Assam State Transport Corporation, collided with a container truck.

Both vehicles were severely damaged, with the front portions completely crushed, officials said.

Bus Driver Killed in Assam

The bus was en route from Silchar to Magurapunji at the time of the accident.

Meanwhile, a four-year-old boy, Surender, was crushed to death in lift accident in Mehdipatnam.

The incident occurred around 10 pm when the child, who was playing near the lift, got stuck while trying to close the door of the lift.