'Assam Will Become Part Of Bangladesh If...': Himanta Sarma Warns Over Increasing Immigration

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that if the immigration from Bangladesh increases by 10 per cent, Assam will “automatically” be included in Bangladesh. He noted that 40 per cent of the population in Assam are Bangladeshi-origin people.

The Chief Minister stated that he has been warning about the increasing level of Bangladeshi population in Assam for the past five years. "In Assam, there are 1.6 crore such people who proudly call themselves "Bangladeshi Origin." Now the question is, when the country has to face sensitive issues like Chicken Neck, whose country will these people's loyalty be with - India or Bangladesh?" the Chief Minister questioned.

His remarks come after Bangladesh's National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah called the north eastern states of India “vulnerable”. Abdullah stated that if India attempted to destabilise Bangladesh and interfered in the upcoming elections in February, his party would support separatist forces in India.

“If Bangladesh is destabilised, the fire of resistance will spread beyond borders. Since you are housing those who destabilise us, we will give refuge to the separatists of seven sisters too," Abdullah stated. He further said, “I want to say clearly to India that if you shelter forces who do not respect Bangladesh’s sovereignty, potential, voting rights and human rights, Bangladesh will respond.”

Meanwhile, Assam's Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Pijush Hazarika, told the Congress to not prioritise vote bank politics by demanding more reservations for the minorities.

In a post on X, Pijush Hazarika said, "Congress demands 48 constituencies be reserved for minorities, once again prioritizing vote-bank politics over Assam’s unity and development. Playing divisive politics will never serve the people. True progress comes from empowering all citizens equally, not creating artificial divisions. Assam stands for equality, growth and harmony, not appeasement. Needless to say, people are watching and will give them a befitting reply."