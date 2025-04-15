Assamese Made Compulsory Official Language For Govt Notifications, Orders In Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that Assamese will be the compulsory official language for all the government notifications, orders, acts across the state.

Announcing government's decision, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Beginning this Bohag, Assamese will be the compulsory official language for all government notifications, orders, acts, etc, across Assam. In the districts of Barak Valley and BTR, Bengali and Bodo languages shall be used respectively.”

Bohag Bihuo or Bohang Bihu in Assam is the first and one of the most important festivals as it marks the beginning of the Assamese new year and start of the new spring season.

Making the announcement, Assam CM said that Bohag is not just for humans, it is for our faunal friends too and the human-animal relationship in Assam has always been special.

In Jorhat, we have made a special bridge to help Hoolock Gibbons in crossing railway tracks safely. Such initiatives are coming up across Assam.

In a notification issued by the Assam government to make Assamese compulsory for all government notifications and orders saying: