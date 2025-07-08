Assault at Privee, Shangri-La Hotel: Cousins Beaten by Bouncers, Forced Out of Nightclub in Connaught Place

A 23-year-old man and his cousin sister were allegedly assaulted by bouncers at Privee Club, located within the premises of Shangri-La Hotel on Ashoka Road. The incident occurred during the early hours of July 1.

Vijay Malhotra, the 23-year-old complainant, stated in his FIR that he and his cousin, Shashi Jaggi, had gone to the club for a party. According to him, the argument began inside the club’s washroom around 4:30 AM over a broken flush of the toilet.

According to the FIR registered, Malhotra went inside to use the toilet. The brawl began when he found out a broken toilet flush inside with water flowing all over it. Malhotra claims that a worker from the club’s cleaning staff started blaming him for the damage and this escalated to an argument in no time.

Malhotra claims that two bouncers reacted violently. He says that they started punching and kicking him without provocation. When his cousin, Shashi Jaggi, tried to intervene, she too was allegedly beaten. They claimed that the bouncers threatened them and forcibly removed them from the club

Following the incident, the cousins made a PCR call to the emergency helpline 112. Both victims were taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) Hospital for medical treatment. The medical examination confirms physical assault.

Delhi Police has taken the matter seriously. An FIR has been registered at the Connaught Place police station under sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(3)(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police officials confirmed that an investigation is underway. As of now, Privee Club and the Shangri-La Hotel management have not released an official statement regarding the incident. Efforts to reach them for a comment have been unsuccessful. More details will follow as the investigation progresses.