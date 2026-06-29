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  • ‘Assault On Sovereignty’: India Raps Pakistan Over Airstrikes Targeting Kabul, Calls Attack ‘Blatant Aggression’

‘Assault On Sovereignty’: India Raps Pakistan Over Airstrikes Targeting Kabul, Calls Attack ‘Blatant Aggression’

India termed Pakistan’s reported airstrikes on Kabul a “blatant act of aggression” and an assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty, calling out Islamabad to uphold international norms and regional stability.

Abhishek Tiwari
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‘Assault On Sovereignty’: India Raps Pakistan Over Airstrikes Targeting Kabul, Calls Attack ‘Blatant Aggression’
‘Assault On Sovereignty’: India Raps Pakistan Over Airstrikes Targeting Kabul, Calls Attack ‘Blatant Aggression’ | Image: ANI

New Delhi: India has strongly condemned Pakistan’s reported airstrikes on Kabul, calling the operation a “blatant act of aggression” and an assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty. In a sharply worded response, New Delhi said that such cross-border military action violates international norms and undermines regional stability.

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Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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