New Delhi: A team of 3 Delhi Police officers reached Swati Maliwal's residence on Thursday. Additional CP of the Special Cell of Delhi Police and Additional DCP North have reached Maliwal's residence. A woman cop is also said to be accompanying the officers. Maliwal had alleged that the Delhi Chief Minister's assistant Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with her at his residence.

Earlier in the day, Earlier in the day, Kejriwal refused to comment on the Maliwal 'assault' at a joint press conference where Akhilesh Yadav said there are "more important things" to discuss. AAP leader Sanjay Singh, also present at the press conference, said there should be no politics on the issue.

He then targeted the BJP government and raised the issue of a Manipuri woman being paraded naked, the Prajwal Revanna sex scandal and Maliwal being 'beaten' up by police during protests by wrestlers when she was the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief.

When Kejriwal was asked a question over the alleged assault of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal, Yadav took the microphone, and said, "There are more important things than that".

Sanjay Singh then took the microphone from the SP chief, and said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer for atrocities against women during the party rule.

"The entire country is sad till date that the wife of a Kargil veteran was paraded naked in Manipur and the PM of India remained silent. Prajwal Revanna raped thousands of women and he was allowed to flee from the country by the BJP," he alleged, "When the female wrestlers were protesting at Jantar Mantar, Swati Maliwal went there as NCW chief, she was dragged and beaten by the police. In UP, in case of Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Hathras the PM of India has remained quite and not said a word," he said.

Singh, who had met Maliwal at her residence on Wednesday, said, "The AAP is our family. Party has made its view clear. I want that BJP and PM should also answer on the issues I have kept before you. He (PM) should answer on the issue of Swati Maliwal, who was dragged and beaten when she went to seek justice for the female wrestlers. I just want to say don't play political games on the issues".