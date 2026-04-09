Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Polling Underway in Assam, Keralam, and Puducherry; PM Modi Calls for Voting In Record Numbers
Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: A high-stakes battle is underway as Assam decides if the BJP can secure a historic third consecutive term, while Kerala enters a fierce three-way contest. Simultaneously, Puducherry heads to the booths to determine the future of all 30 Assembly seats.
- India News
- 5 min read
Assembly Elections 2026: Polling began for high-stakes electoral battles in two states, Assam and Keralam, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry, on Thursday at 7 am with the Election Commission making arrangements for free, fair and smooth polling.
Voters queued outside polling stations to cast their votes in a single-phase assembly election. Voting will be held for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Keralam, and 30 in Puducherry in this phase of the election. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23, and West Bengal on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.
In Keralam, over 2.6 crore electors will decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies. Of the 2,69,53,644 registered voters across the state, there are 1,38,27,319 women voters and the number of male voters stands at 1,31,26,048.
Officials said 277 voters have been registered in the 'third gender category.'Among the electorate, nearly 4,24,518 voters fall in the 18-19 age group, while 2,04,608 voters are aged 85 years and above.
To facilitate safe and secure polling, a total of 30,471 polling stations have been set up, which comprises 119 logistic and voter machine distribution centres and 41 vote counting centres.
Keralam Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar on Tuesday said that 1.46 lakh trained polling personnel have been dispatched to polling stations.
Kerala Election Voting: Kerala Congress President Confident of UDF Win
Kerala Congress president and Peravoor candidate Sunny Joseph expressed confidence that the UDF will secure a majority, predicting over 100 seats and a repeat of its local body poll performance.
Elections 2026: Bypolls in Nagaland, Karnataka, Tripura
In Nagaland, a bypoll is being held in Koridang constituency in Mokokchung district after the death of BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen. Six candidates are in the fray and the seat has 22,382 voters.
In Karnataka, by-elections will take place in Bagalkot and Davanagere South following the deaths of Congress MLAs HY Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa. Over 4.9 lakh voters will vote across 603 polling stations. There are 9 candidates in Bagalkot and 25 in Davanagere South.
In Tripura, voters will head to the polls in Dharmanagar constituency after the death of BJP leader and Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen. A total of 46,142 voters will choose among six candidates.
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Rahul Gandhi's Appeal to Voters in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry
Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: On the eve of the high-stakes Assembly polls in Assam, Puducherry and Kerala, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted messages on X, appealing to voters to cast their ballots for the party.
Assam Election Voting: Cm Himanta Sarma Offers Prayers at Home
Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered prayers at home ahead of polling and shared a video on X, saying, “With the blessings of God and the trust of the people, we are committed to a bright future for Assam.”
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Kerala Election Voting: Actor Mohanlal Arrives to Vote
Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal arrived at a polling station in Mudavanmugal, Thiruvananthapuram, to cast his ballot as voting commenced for Kerala's Assembly elections.
MoS Suresh Gopi arrives to cast vote in Thrissur
Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: MoS Suresh Gopi arrived to cast a vote for the Kerala Assembly polls at Guruvayur Devasom English Medium School, Thrissur.
Celebrate Festival of Democracy, Pm to Voters in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry
Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi posts on ‘X’, “As polling begins for the Assam Assembly elections 2026, I appeal to the people of Assam to exercise their franchise in large numbers.”
Assam Heads to Polls Today as Congress Looks to Reclaim the State
Polling for the 126 seats in Assam will be held today. Votes will be counted on May 4. The polling will begin at 7 am. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term. The Congress-led alliance includes Raijor Dal and CPI(M).
In Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise for the 126-member legislative assembly. There are 722 candidates in the fray.
Keralam to Vote Today: Over 2.6 Cr Voters to Decide Fate of 883 Candidates
Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Over 2,6 crore electors will rush to poll stations on Thursday to decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 assembly constituencies in Kerala and elect its 140-member Legislative Assembly in a high-stakes battle between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Puducherry to Vote Today for 30 Seats to Elect New Assembly
Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Puducherry is set to vote today at 7 am for a total of 30 seats. A total of 10,14,070 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect the 30-member Legislative Assembly.
The electorate comprises 5,39,125 female voters, 4,74,788 male voters, and 157 voters belonging to the Third gender category. Out of this, 24,156 voters belong to the age group of 18-19 years, while 6,034 voters belong to the senior citizen category (aged 85 and above).
Mock Polling Begins for Assam, Keralam Assembly Elections
Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: The Mock polls are underway at polling booth 262 at Anappara Government School in Pathanamthitta in Keralam.
Mock polling is underway for the Assam Assembly Elections at polling station numbers 115 and 116 in Kamrup Metropolitan District and at polling station no. 9 at Girls' High School at Thrippunithura.
Voting preparation is also underway in Puducherry.
Voting Begins in Assam, Keralam and Puducherry; Results on May 4
Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Polling began for high-stakes electoral battles in two states, Assam and Keralam, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry, on Thursday at 7 am with the Election Commission making arrangements for free, fair and smooth polling.
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