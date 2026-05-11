Assembly Poll Results In Bengal, Assam Created Enthusiasm: PM Modi In Vadodara

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the results from West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry have created an atmosphere of enthusiasm across the country.

Speaking after inaugurating Sardardham Hostel in Vadodara, PM Modi also lauded the BJP's performance in the local body and Panchayat elections in Gujarat.

"The results from West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry have created an atmosphere of enthusiasm across the entire country; furthermore, all of you, working together, have also created history. The results of the local body and Panchayat elections in Gujarat have also been magnificent, and these too are being discussed throughout the nation," he said.

PM Modi said the people of Gujarat have always prioritised political stability.

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"This reflects the political foresight of the people here. They understand the significance of political stability, and wherever political stability prevails, the pace of economic growth accelerates. Gujarat grasped this fundamental truth a long time ago. Today, the results of that understanding are evident in Gujarat's growth, as well as in the electoral outcomes that have followed, one after another," he said.

"Coming amongst you and participating in your programs is always a deeply gratifying experience for me--it truly feels as though I have returned home," he added.

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Earlier in the day, PM Modi participated in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav at Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a symbol of India's enduring faith and civilisational heritage.

Somnath Amrut Mahotsav marks 75 years since the inauguration of the restored Temple. As part of the celebrations, the Prime Minister participated in a series of auspicious religious and cultural events.