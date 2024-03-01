Assistant Police Inspector Booked for Raping Woman for 3 Years on the Pretext of Marriage

Cop Booked for Raping Woman for 3 Years on the Pretext of Marriage | Image:Representative/Shutterstock

Mumbai: A woman, resident of Poisar in Mumbai, filed a rape case against Assistant Police Inspector (API) Nausad Pasha Pathan (38), attached with Samta Nagar Police Station in Nanded. The inspector allegedly was into a relationship with the woman for three years, during which the woman allegedly became pregnant twice. Pathan allegedly kept raping the woman under the pretext of marriage in Mumbai.

A relationship between the two was eastablished when the cop helped the woman during COVID-19 in 2020.

Samta Nagar Police has registered a case against the accused under Section of IPC 376 (2)(N) 417, 323 and 504. At preset, the accused posted in Nanded Police Station.

In the meanwhile, Samta Nagar Police has formed a team for further investigation.