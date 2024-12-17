Published 19:46 IST, December 17th 2024
'At 54, Yuva Neta Roams With Blank Constitution': Shah Rips Into Rahul in Rajya Sabha
The 54-year-old leader who calls himself 'yuva', keeps roaming around with the Constitution claiming that we would change the Constitution, Shah targets Rahul.
New Delhi: Launching a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi , Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that people figured out that you carry a fake, blank Constitution, which is why you lost the recent elections. “In the 75 years of history, we have never seen such a big change in the name of the Constitution. People realized that they were carrying a fake constitution, and that’s why they were defeated”, Shah said while speaking in Rajya Sabha.
"In our Constitution, the Constitution has never been considered immutable... Article 368 has a provision to amend the Constitution... The 54-year-old leader who calls himself 'yuva', keeps roaming around with the Constitution claiming that we would change the Constitution. I want to tell you that the provision to amend the Constitution is within the Constitution... BJP has ruled for 16 years and we made 22 changes to the Constitution... Congress ruled for 55 years and made 77 changes...", said Shah.
Key Highlights of Amit Shah's Speech
- Amit Shah expressed his gratitude to Sardar Patel for his tireless efforts, which united the nation, allowing India to stand strong on the world stage today.
- Shah emphasized that those who doubted India’s economic strength have been proven wrong by the people and the Constitution. India is now the fifth-largest economy in the world.
- Shah referenced the predictions of sages like Maharishi Aurobindo and Swami Vivekananda, saying that India’s bright and powerful future has become a reality, and the world now looks towards India with admiration.
- He rejected the notion that India’s Constitution is merely a copy of others. While India studied various constitutions, it retained its own traditions and values, rooted in Indian philosophy.
- Shah stressed that if a foreign perspective is used, Indian identity might be lost in the Constitution. He argued that the Constitution should reflect Indian values, and this can only be done if the right lens is used.
- The BJP, under Modi’s leadership, has made 22 amendments to the Constitution in 16 years, while the Congress made 77 amendments during its 55 years in power. Shah explained that constitutional amendments serve different purposes, reflecting the intentions and actions of the ruling party.
- Shah quoted Dr. Ambedkar’s insight that no matter how good a Constitution is, it can turn bad if those in charge are not responsible. Similarly, even a flawed Constitution can be effective if led by responsible individuals.
- Shah highlighted that the first constitutional amendment, on June 18, 1951, was introduced by the Congress party under Nehru’s leadership, which restricted freedom of expression through the addition of Article 19A.
- Shah stated that the Constitution is not immutable and must evolve with the changing times, society, and laws. Article 368 provides a mechanism for constitutional amendments.
- Shah pointed out that some politicians, despite being in their 50s, are suggesting changes to the Constitution. He reminded them that the provision for constitutional amendments is already embedded in Article 368.
- Shah compared the leadership styles of Modi and Indira Gandhi, stating that Modi calls himself a "Prime Servant," while Indira Gandhi referred to herself as a "Ruler" and claimed she could not be challenged in court.
