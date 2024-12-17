'At 54, Yuva Neta Roams With Blank Constitution': Shah Rips Into Rahul in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi : Launching a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi , Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that people figured out that you carry a fake, blank Constitution, which is why you lost the recent elections. “In the 75 years of history, we have never seen such a big change in the name of the Constitution. People realized that they were carrying a fake constitution, and that’s why they were defeated”, Shah said while speaking in Rajya Sabha.

"In our Constitution, the Constitution has never been considered immutable... Article 368 has a provision to amend the Constitution... The 54-year-old leader who calls himself 'yuva', keeps roaming around with the Constitution claiming that we would change the Constitution. I want to tell you that the provision to amend the Constitution is within the Constitution... BJP has ruled for 16 years and we made 22 changes to the Constitution... Congress ruled for 55 years and made 77 changes...", said Shah.