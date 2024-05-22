Delhi records highest ever peak power demand in its history at 8000 MW | Image:Social Media

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded the highest ever peak power demand at 8,000 Megawatt (MW) in the history of the national capital. According to the discom officials, the highest ever peak power demand was recorded at 3.42 pm on May 22. Now, with 8,000 MW, the peak power demand in Delhi has shattered its previous record, said officials.

These days, a relentless heatwave persists in Delhi, with temperature soaring everyday to new heights. The surge in temperature in the national capital has driven its power demand to unprecedented levels shattering previous records.

Delhi records power demand over 7,000 MW for 4th consecutive day

According to State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) data, at 3.33 pm on Tuesday, the peak power demand in Delhi reached a staggering 7,717 MW, marking the highest ever recorded in the history of the national capital until Wednesday's fresh record surfaced.

As per the information, the previous peak power demand record was observed on June 29, 2022, when the demand hit 7,695 MW.

Meanwhile, after 3 consecutive days, Wednesday marked the fourth day that Delhi's peak power demand exceeded 7,000 MW, indicating a sustained strain on the city's energy infrastructure.

Earlier, on Monday, the peak power demand in Delhi was recorded at 7557 MW at 3.33 pm, which was the highest for the month of May till date, reported the SLDC.

Residents in Delhi are consistently grappling with oppressive heat as the mercury continues to surge in the national capital. The temperatures in the national capital have been consistently recorded over around 44 degree Celsius. At some places, the temperature was even recorded at over 47 degree Celsius in Delhi.

The soaring temperature has resulted in a surge in energy consumption.

