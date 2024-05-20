Advertisement

Akola: At least 3 persons including 2 children were killed and two others sustained severe injuries after two motorcycles collided head on in Maharashtra’s Akola district on Sunday. The incident reportedly occurred at around 3 pm on Sunday on Telhara-Belkhed road.

It is being said that the collision was so massive that the bikes were completely mangled after the incident.

On information, the local police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted all the victims to a nearby hospital for treatment, where three of them were declared dead.

A senior police official stated that among the deceased two were children. The other two injured persons have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. As per claims, the conditions of the injured persons are said to be critical at present.

The police official said that the incident took place at around 3 pm on Telhara-Belkhed road and the impact of the collision was so severe that the bikes were mangled.

The police have identified the deceased as Khan Pathan (40), Umra Khatoon Ashiq Khan (8) and Khan Ashiq Khan (5). The two injured persons have been taken to Akola city for treatment, he added.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

